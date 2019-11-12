Flooding is not easy to manage - but with more extremes to come we need to get better at it

Predicting floods isn't an exact science, but the Environment Agency is facing questions about how it handled warnings for villages like Fishlake.

The reasons for the flooding across parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands are pretty straight forward. We've had a lot of rain in recent weeks and then, in some places, nearly a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours on Thursday.

The result, a combination of flooding from rivers and rising groundwater, combining with surface flooding due to pooling rainfall. It seems in villages like Fishlake, on the outskirts of Doncaster, all three combined at once.

The Met Office issued amber warnings for the rainfall in good time. The Environment Agency too says it issued a flood warning for the river Don on Thursday. However, a severe flood warning for residents in Fishlake didn't come until 00.50 on Saturday morning. By which time most peoples houses were already filling with water.