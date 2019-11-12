Former head of the Armed Forces Lord Bramall dies at 95

Lord Bramall, a former head of the Armed Forces and a D-Day veteran, has died at the age of 95, it has been reported.

The decorated war veteran took part in the Normandy landings in June 1944 and was chief of the defence staff in 1982 until 1985.

He went on to have a 26-year career in the House of Lords, retiring in 2013.

Lord Bramall was one of a number of high-profile people who were falsely accused by fantasist Carl Beech.

Beech was given an 18-year prison sentence earlier this year for falsely claiming that he had been sadistically abused by figures from the worlds of politics, the Armed Forces and security services.

Lord Bramall’s home was raided by up to 20 officers as part of the controversial Operation Midland and he was questioned by police in connection with the allegations.

When it emerged he would face no action in 2016, then London mayor Boris Johnson said: "It is pretty clear that Field Marshal Lord Bramall is owed a full and heartfelt apology."