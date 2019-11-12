General election 2019: Labour pledges free education to adults to combat skills shortages

Ms Rayner and the Labour leader will visit Blackpool on Tuesday to outline their proposals. Credit: PA

Labour has pledged to give every adult six years of free study to bring vocational education in line with university degrees. Jeremy Corbyn and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner will propose free A-level access for adults and grants for low-earners as part of the party's pledge to stamp out skills shortages in the UK. The party wants to bring the proposals, costing more than £3billion, to aid its "green industrial revolution" by giving adults skills to tackle the climate crisis and stop people being shut out of work by automation.

Businesses and unions have praised the plans, but the Conservatives say the plan was not deliverable due to Brexit uncertainty and the party backing another EU referendum. Ms Rayner and the Labour leader will visit Blackpool on Tuesday to outline their proposals. Under Labour's plans, there would be free entitlement to six years of study for undergraduate degrees and equivalents such as diplomas and foundation degrees. This would also be extended to certificates and diplomas of higher education in areas such as engineering technicians, nursing associates and professional accounting technicians. Any adult without an A-level or equivalent qualification would be able to attend college and study them for free.

Grants to support low-income adults through their courses would also be made available if Labour wins the December 12 General Election. Ms Rayner will also pledge to "throw open the door for adults to study". She will say: "We will make free education a right, to ensure we have the skills we need to allow our economy to rise to the opportunities of the future." Mr Corbyn is planning to say Labour will ensure "skills and vocational qualifications and valued the same as university degrees". He will add: "Tomorrow's jobs are in green and high-tech industries. We need people to have the skills to take those jobs. "By ensuring the ultra-rich pay their way, we can provide training to everybody who needs it." The proposals are estimated to cost £2.6bn on education entitlement and an additional £573m on maintenance grants in 2023/24. Labour said funding for the pledge will be set out in the party's manifesto, but higher taxes on the top earners and reversals to giveaways to big businesses have been hinted at.

