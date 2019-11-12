Hillary Clinton condemns ‘shameful’ delay in Russia interference report release

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has criticised the delay in the release of a report examining Russian influence in British politics. The House of Commons was previously told a report by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) was sent to the Prime Minister for approval on October 17. Although there has been no indication of the precise contents of the report, it will assess the threat posed by Moscow to Britain’s democratic processes following an 18-month inquiry into illicit Russian activities in Britain. The Sunday Times previously claimed nine Russian business people who have donated money to the Conservative Party were named in the dossier.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who has seen the report, has stressed its publication is essential ahead of the General Election, as it contains information “germane” to voters. Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mrs Clinton said the delay was disgraceful given the upcoming election, referencing the proven Russian interference in the 2016 US election. The former secretary of state said: “I find it inexplicable that your Government will not release a Government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful. You’re having an election. “People deserve to know what is in that report. We had a somewhat similar problem in 2016.” A report into Russian interference in the US presidential election in 2016 found illegal interference from Moscow occurred in a “sweeping and systemic fashion”, according to special counsel Robert Mueller. Mrs Clinton stressed the importance of the UK security report being made public before the General Election to allow voters to make informed decisions.

Dominic Grieve Credit: Liam McBurney/PA