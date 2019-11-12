Hillary Clinton calls on government to 'stand up to' bullying of women MPs

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea during their interview with ITV's Lorraine Kelly. Credit: ITV

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has urged the Government to "stand up" against bullying and harassment. She said: "This has to stop and your Government should be really clear about that." Speaking to ITV's Lorraine, the former US secretary of state said: "Your Government needs to stand up and say, 'We don’t want to lose women regardless of Party, we want women to stand for office, be elected and serve'." Mrs Clinton also branded the murder of Labour's Jo Cox "political assassination" and urged Government to "protect these women and do everything possible to enable them to fulfil their own dream of being an elected leader."

She appeared on the ITV programme with her daughter Chelsea to promote their new book, The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience. When asked about standing in the race again for US presidency, Mrs Clinton said: "I think about what I would have done as President all the time, as it distresses me to see what’s happening now."

She added: "But I’m supporting the process, I’m helping any candidate that asks for help because my goal is to retire the incumbent, and get our country back, and on the right track, and that’s what I’m focused on."