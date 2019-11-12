- ITV Report
-
Hillary Clinton calls on government to 'stand up to' bullying of women MPs
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has urged the Government to "stand up" against bullying and harassment.
She said: "This has to stop and your Government should be really clear about that."
Speaking to ITV's Lorraine, the former US secretary of state said: "Your Government needs to stand up and say, 'We don’t want to lose women regardless of Party, we want women to stand for office, be elected and serve'."
Mrs Clinton also branded the murder of Labour's Jo Cox "political assassination" and urged Government to "protect these women and do everything possible to enable them to fulfil their own dream of being an elected leader."
She appeared on the ITV programme with her daughter Chelsea to promote their new book, The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience.
When asked about standing in the race again for US presidency, Mrs Clinton said: "I think about what I would have done as President all the time, as it distresses me to see what’s happening now."
She added: "But I’m supporting the process, I’m helping any candidate that asks for help because my goal is to retire the incumbent, and get our country back, and on the right track, and that’s what I’m focused on."
Mrs Clinton, who has been married to the former US President Bill since 1975, told ABC News last month it was "gutsy" of her to stand by him.
When asked about her comments, she said: "It was, I was asked and I honestly answered.
"But I was quick to say that sometimes the gutsiest thing is to leave, the gutsiest thing is to walk away."
She continued: "I write about Eleanor Roosevelt, she was a real inspiration for me, certainly when I was First Lady, but in every way, and she did the same thing, sometimes it can be gutsy.
"What I want people to do is to understand we still face hard choices in life, and make the gutsiest, best choice for you and do it with kindness."