Labour Party confirms 'sophisticated and large scale cyber attack' on digital platforms

The Labour Party says it has experienced a "sophisticated and large scale cyber attack" across multiple digital platforms.

A Labour spokeswoman said the cyber attack had "failed" because of the party's "robust security systems" and that they were confident that no data breach occurred.

The spokeswoman said they had reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.

In a statement, Labour said it took "swift action" and its security systems were not successfully breached.

"The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred.

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed. We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre."