Lib Dem candidate Tim Walker stands down in marginal to avoid splitting Remain vote but party says they will replace him

A Liberal Democrat candidate has stood aside in a key marginal seat to avoid splitting the Remain vote.

Tim Walker was due to contest Canterbury but said he had asked his local party to withdraw his nomination papers as he wanted “no part” in allowing a Tory Brexiteer to win the seat.

However, the Lib Dems have said they will field another candidate to replace Mr Walker.

The deadline to do so is Thursday.

A party spokesperson said: “We will be announcing a candidate in due course to contest the seat of Canterbury.”

ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand said the local branch of the Lib Dem party did not want to field a candidate in Canterbury as Labour's candidate and winner at the 2017 election, Rosie Duffield, is very pro-remain, but only holds a small majority.

He adds that Mr Walker's selection was an unpopular decision and it will be hard to find a replacement for him, meaning the national branch of the party may have to impose a candidate on the city.