Mother who murdered sons 'over fears they would end up in care' jailed for 35 years

A mother who murdered two of her sons and tried to kill four of her other children has been jailed for 35 years.

Sarah Barrass, 35, and Brandon Machin, 39, strangled Tristan, 13, and Blake Barrass, 14, in Sheffield on May 24.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on Tuesday how, prior to the killings, Barrass and Machin had given four of her children - including Tristan and Blake - tablets against their will.

The pair also tried to kill one of Barrass' children by attempting to drown them in a bath.

A judge ruled that Barrass and Machin should both be jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years.

She tried to kill her children over fears they could be taken into care.

Barrass and Machin admitted conspiracy to murder six of the female defendant's children, including Tristan and Blake, and five counts of attempted murder.

It can now be reported that Machin is Barrass's half-brother and the father of the six children