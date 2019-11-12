Parliament becoming more ethnically diverse is a work in progress but not there yet, Robert Peston writes

Boris Johnson makes great play of the ethnic diversity of his cabinet.

But so far the Tories have selected three BAME candidates for safe seats compared with 11 by Labour.

And if all elected, Parliament would have 64 BAME MPs, up from 52. But this would still not be representative of the UK's diverse population.

Just under 10% of MPs would be non-white, compared with 14% of the UK population (based on 2011 census figures).

Of BAME MPs, two thirds would be Labour.