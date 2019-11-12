Raheem Sterling admits 'emotions got better of me' after being dropped by England after altercation with Joe Gomez

Raheem Sterling has admitted 'emotions got the better of me' following an altercation with fellow England star Joe Gomez Credit: PA

Raheem Sterling has admitted "emotions got the better of me" following an altercation with fellow England star Joe Gomez which cost the Manchester City forward his place in the upcoming England squad. Sterling and Gomez clashed towards the end of City's 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday and it is believed the pair got into an exchange after meeting up for duty on Monday. The incident has seen Sterling excluded from England's upcoming Euro 2020 equaliser against Montengro on Thursday, but the City star insists he and Gomez have now "figured things out and moved on".

Sterling, a former Liverpool player, wrote on his Instagram account: "First and foremost everyone knows what that game means to me! Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point. Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on. "We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me. Sterling added that he and Gomez "are good" and "both understand it was a 5-10 second thing it's done we move forward and not make this bigger than it is. "Let's focus on our game on Thursday," he signed off, alongside three love heart emojis. England manager Gareth Southgate, who has spoken in the past about trying to placate club rivalrys when joining up with the national team, confirmed Sterling was not in consideration for Thursday's fixture.

He said: "We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday. "One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. "Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw. My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. "Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night." England fans seemed to be split on England's decision to drop their star player.

Jake Rattley tweeted: "First thing Southgate has done wrong as England manager. Hanging our best player out to dry is the most typically English thing you could do. Embarrassing on Southgates part. Liam Murray said: "Very disappointing to lose @sterling7 for the last two games. Hope it’s been dealt with now. Although he’s the best player at the moment, the team comes first." Former England and Manchester City star Micah Richards tweeted: "Can we get VAR for the Raheem sterling and joe Gomez situation????"

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Sterling has been dropped from the England squad. Credit: PA

A statement from the FA said: "The FA can confirm Raheem Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's EURO 2020 qualifier against Montenegro as a result of a disturbance in a private team area at St. George's Park today. He will remain with the squad." Manchester City and Liverpool and widely tipped as the two standout favourites to clinch the Premier League title this season. Liverpool finished just one point behind City last season and are aiming to end a 30 year wait for a domestic league title. City meanwhile are aiming to win the Premier League for the third season in a row under Pep Guardiola.

Gomez and Sterling argued towards the end of City's 3-1 defeat at Anfield. Credit: PA