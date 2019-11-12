Royal Mail legal bid to block strikes in run-up to Christmas reaches High Court

Strike action was overwhelmingly supported by CWU members amid a dispute between workers and management over job security and employment terms.

The company is taking legal action against the Communication Workers Union (CWU) over planned walkouts.

Royal Mail’s bid to block potential strikes by postal workers in the run-up to Christmas because of alleged ballot “irregularities” is to be heard by the High Court.

The CWU said the result of the ballot – with 97% supporting action on a turnout of almost 75% – represents the largest vote for industrial action in several years.

But Royal Mail claimed the ballot was unlawful, pointing to evidence it said “demonstrates that CWU officials, including co-ordination and direction at a senior level, have planned and orchestrated breaches of their legal obligations”.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, Mr Justice Swift will be asked to grant Royal Mail an injunction to prevent CWU members from taking industrial action.

Announcing the legal challenge in a statement released last week, Royal Mail said: “The company is making this High Court application because the integrity and legal soundness of any electoral process is vital.

“This is particularly the case in relation to potential industrial action around the General Election on December 12 2019.

“Royal Mail is also making this application because of the damage industrial action would do to the company and its customers in the run-up to Christmas.”

The company added it found “at least 72” UK sites where staff were being instructed to vote Yes and asked to intercept and remove their ballot papers from mail coming into their delivery offices before they were delivered to their homes.