Travel firms ‘exaggerate Black Friday discounts’

Holidaymakers are being warned over potentially misleading Black Friday travel deals after claims last year’s event featured exaggerated or non-existent special offers.

Consumer group Which? said some of the deals advertised during the annual sales bonanza “aren’t always what they appear to be”.

It analysed promotions by major airlines and travel firms on Black Friday in 2018 – which fell on November 23 – and checked what prices were two weeks later.

Ryanair advertised a 25% discount on one million seats purchased by midnight, but none of the flights Which? included in its study were more expensive if booked on December 7.