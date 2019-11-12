William and Kate to meet crisis text service volunteers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet volunteers who have given their time to help people in crisis.

William and Kate will attend a volunteer celebration event with the charity Shout, meeting people from across the UK who give their time to the text service.

Since the charity launched in May this year, 1,500 volunteers have had 145,000 text conversations with people in crisis, exchanging a total of six million messages.

Six months ago, to mark the charity’s official opening, William and Kate, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appealed to the public to give their time to the charity, and since then more than 13,000 people have registered an interest.