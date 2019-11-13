Ex-Labour adviser Alastair Campbell tells ITV News he'll campaign for ex-Tory MP David Gauke to get second EU referendum

Alastair Campbell has revealed he will be campaigning to get former Conservative-turned-independent candidate David Gauke re-elected.

The former Labour head of communications said he would also campaign for Tory defector to the Lib Dems Dr Phillip Lee to be re-elected as an MP.

The ex-adviser to Tony Blair urged pro-EU supporters to vote tactically to get another Brexit referendum.

Speaking on the ITV News election podcast, Calling Peston, Mr Campbell said: “I will go to [South West Hertfordshire] and campaign for David Gauke, I would go and help Philip Lee, I think we’ve all got to do what we can do…