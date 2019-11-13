Andrea Leadsom: 'UK won't know if EU free trade deal possible until end of 2020'

The United Kingdom "won't know for sure" if a free trade deal with Brussels is possible until the end of 2020, the business minister has said.

Andrea Leadsom told ITV's Peston programme: "We have to leave the European Union. We have to deliver on it. The fact is we are determined.

"I’m absolutely confident we will get that free trade deal done by the end of 2020. Until we reach the end of 2020 we won’t know for sure."

Mrs Leadsom went on to elaborate on the "30 plus page political declaration that sets out that template for that deal," which she says ensures the UK has "a firm commitment from the European Union to signing a deal by the end of 2020."

She believes a change in the parliamentary arithmetic, achieved through a general election, will help ease the passage of a swift exit from the European Union and "get that good deal that will work for the UK and for the European Union."