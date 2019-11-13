Bolivia clashes after opposition leader assumes presidency

Clashes broke out in the streets of the Bolivian capital after an opposition leader in the Senate declared herself the country’s interim president following the resignation of Evo Morales. Jeanine Anez assumed temporary control of the Senate late on Tuesday, putting her next in line for the presidency. Politicians of Mr Morales’s Movement for Socialism party were not present when she made the announcement. Angry supporters of Mr Morales tried to reach the Congress building screaming, “She must quit!” Police and soldiers fired tear gas trying to disperse the crowd.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard welcomes Evo Morales Credit: Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Mr Morales, who sought to transform Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on Tuesday as thousands of his supporters clamoured for his return in the streets of the Bolivian capital. Military fighter jets flew repeatedly over La Paz in a show of force that infuriated Morales loyalists who were blocked by security forces from marching to the main square. “We’re not afraid!” shouted demonstrators, who believe the ouster of Mr Morales following massive protests was a coup as well as an act of discrimination against Bolivia’s indigenous communities. Despite their anger, the demonstrators were peaceful. The march followed weeks of clashes and protests against Mr Morales, who was accused by his many detractors of becoming increasingly authoritarian and rigging an election. His resignation on Sunday led to a power vacuum in the Andean nation.

Opposition politician Jeanine Anez declares herself the country’s interim president Credit: Juan Karita/AP

Mr Morales was met at Mexico City’s airport by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard after a flight from Bolivia on a Mexican government plane and repeated his allegations he had been forced to resign by a coup. “The president of Mexico saved my life,” Mr Morales said, thanking President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for granting him asylum. He vowed to “continue the struggle”. Mr Ebrard said Mexican diplomats had to scramble to arrange a flight path for the plane because some nations initially closed airspace to it. The plane stopped in Paraguay to refuel. Urged to resign by the military, Mr Morales had stepped down following widespread outrage fed by allegations of electoral fraud in the October 20 presidential election that he claimed to have won. Resignations by all other constitutionally designated successors left unclear who would take his place and how. Ms Anez had positioned herself to become interim president by taking temporary control of the Senate and moving into a spot to succeed to the presidency.

Supporters of Evo Morales march in La Paz, Bolivia Credit: Juan Karita/AP