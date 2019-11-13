Early humans ‘not as smart as modern apes’

Early human relatives may not have been as smart as the great apes of today, casting into doubt previous theory, a new study suggests.

Despite having a similar sized brain to gorillas, chimps and orangutans, scientists believe Australopithecus had a lower rate of blood flow to their brain.

The research suggests that in modern apes, the skulls’ tiny, window-like openings for arteries allow as much as double the rate of blood flow to the brain.

According to the study, this indicates intelligence in modern Homo species developed much faster, likely in step with rising social complexity.

Researchers at the University of Adelaide measured the size of the canals that pass through the skulls of living great apes and compared them to those in fossil skulls of human ancestors.

This included three million-year-old Australopithecus.