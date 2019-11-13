General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

Day 8 of the official campaign will see the Prime Minister deliver his first keynote speech. Boris Johnson will add another word to the growing Brexicon of political language in his demand to end the "groundhoggery of Brexit". Labour will face questions on how they plan to outspend the Tories on the NHS, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will respond to the party's candidate controversy in Canterbury. Plus pressure will mount once more on Nigel Farage after his decision to pull Brexit Party candidates left a lot of prospective runners very unhappy. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our Campaign Live coverage.

Here’s what's in store today:

Boris Johnson will deliver his keynote speech at a West Midlands electric vehicle manufacturer

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth and shadow chancellor John McDonnell will outline Labour's flagship NHS funding pledge

Jo Swinson takes her campaign to a London boxing gym...

...while Nigel Farage will be joined at an Ilford boxing club by world heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora

Here's more on the election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand says Boris Johnson will include an environmental element to his Brexit-dominated first keynote campaign speech.

Libby Wiener sizes up the battle Labour have in Scotland and the party's main health service pledge of the day.

Rachel Younger gets ready for a knockout Wednesday with Jo Swinson but notes the latest blow to the Lib Dem campaign presents an existential crisis for the party at this election.

Angus Walker identifies the potential legal repercussions from Nigel Farage's decision to not contest seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

The impact of the appalling flooding in South Yorkshire on the campaign is the main topic of the latest episode. Robert Peston outlines how it will test the Conservatives and opposition parties and whether the fallout over the response feeds their narratives or not. And in a first for Calling Peston, Daniel and Shehab have a very special guest drop in to their Westminster recording booth: ITV News Security Bureau Producer Dan Howells, fielding questions on the cyber attack on Labour and Shehab's Nando's hack. Then Peston himself pops in to answer listeners' astute questions, including whether Jo Swinson can really hold by her pledge to not form a coalition with Jeremy Corbyn.

Today's question: Could a post-Brexit trade deal with the US cost the NHS £500m?

Jeremy Corbyn claims Boris Johnson's Brexit deal will hand £500 million to the US a week. Credit: PA

Battlegrounds: The key fights in Scotland as voters face poll fatigue

Scotland will head to the polls for the fifth time in six years. Credit: PA

We’ve been in Scotland for a few days and already I feel their pain: five polls in six years, writes ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton. Each of these decisions, massive weighty decisions: the 2014 independence referendum; the 2015 general election; the 2016 Brexit referendum; the next general election in 2017; a brief respite in 2018; which brings us to now and our winter poll. When you think that each of these votes will have divided families and friends, you understand why people we have spoken to are a bit fed up. The received wisdom is that Scotland, like the Lib Dem attack, eats into Boris Johnson’s baseline in this election – that he will lose seats to an SNP advance just as he will lose seats to Lib Dems in Remain areas which are currently Tory. However, after a few days on the north-west coast I don’t think it will. Read more from Allegra here.

