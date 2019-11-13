Harry, Meghan and Archie will spend Christmas with Duchess of Sussex's mother, not the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not spend Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family this year.

They will instead spent the festive season with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Buckingham Palace will not say if the couple will be in California, where Ms Ragland lives, but they are taking what has been called "extended family time" at the end of this month.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’s mother Doria Ragland."