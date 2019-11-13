John Lewis Christmas advert fans convinced 'Excitable Edgar' Twitter video is teaser trailer

Could #ExcitableEdgar be the next instalment in the highly anticipated series of John Lewis Christmas adverts?

The @ExcitableEdgar Twitter account has already amassed more than 2,500 followers and many believe it could be a preview for the next John Lewis festive advert.

According to the Twitter bio, Edgar "loves all things festive. Christmas trees, Christmas food, Christmas snow, Christmas lights..."

The only tweet posted on the anonymous account is a 10-second teaser video showing a child's hand reaching to knock on a wooden door - using a knocker shaped like a gargoyle's head.