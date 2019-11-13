This year's must-have Christmas toys have been revealed with 'mega-movie' characters taking top spots

Film and TV character toys dominate this year's dream Christmas list. Credit: PA

This year's top 12 Dream Toys list has been unveiled with popular film and TV characters dominating. The Toy Retailers Association predict the hit films Toy Story 4 and Avengers Endgame could help drive the UK’s £1 billion Christmas toy market this year. And with Frozen 2 and the latest Star Wars installment out soon, what other toys will be on every kids Christmas list?

The list, compiled by leading retailers and toy experts, is notable for the number of licensed products, from the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus and the Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak to the Star Wars Yoda from Lego and the Frozen 2 Magic Ice Walker. And the most sought-after toys could set parents - or Santa - back almost £100 with the LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper selling for £99.99. Frederique Tutt, global analyst for The NPD Group’s toy division, said: “Christmas is worth £1 billion to the UK toy industry, that’s 30% of annual revenue being generated in the last few weeks of the year. “With Star Wars Episode 9 and Frozen 2 at the cinema and the DVD release of Toy Story 4 and Avengers Endgame, we expect more than £1 out of £10 to be spent on film-related toys. "These mega-movies will give a real boost to toy sales before the end of 2019."

How does it compare to 2018?

Barbie made the list again this year but a 'Forky' Toy Story 4 toy is a new addition. Credit: Mattel/PA

The trend for “surprise” and “reveal” toys remains strong, with LOL Surprise! still the most popular collectable for a second year in a row. Slime has slipped off the list this year but characters like Harry Potter, Paw Patrol and Barbie continue to make the list. Mr Tutt added: “In 2019 so far, we’ve seen licences drive toy sales, particularly Fortnite and movies, and to date they account for 23% of the market overall. “We’re expecting more of this to the end of the year, with some massive franchises due for release, including Star Wars and Frozen.”

Frozen returns to the big screen and to the top 12 list. Credit: PA

The top 12 list, in alphabetical order, is: