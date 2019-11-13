Post strike threat lifts as Royal Mail wins legal challenge

A potential Christmas post strike has been stopped - for now. Credit: PA

Royal Mail has stopped a pre-Christmas revolt by postal workers in its tracks. At the High Court this afternoon, Mr Justice Swift decided that a ballot organised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) was flawed and therefore null and void. The judgement means the union can no longer proceed with its threat to strike during the general election and the run-up to Christmas. Last month, members of the WU overwhelmingly back industrial action by 97% on a turnout of almost 76%. However, Royal Mail successfully argued there were “irregularities” in the ballot. Union members are required to vote in private at home rather than at work.

Royal Mail said it had evidence that the CWU ”interfered” with the process by encouraging members to intercept their ballot papers at work, vote immediately, then share images of themselves returning the papers by post on social media. Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU, said he was “extremely angry and bitterly disappointed” on behalf of Royal Mail’s 110,000 staff. This is the second time Royal Mail has managed to frustrate CWU plans for industrial action. In 2017, a strike ballot was also overturned by a High Court judge. The CWU may appeal and may decide to re-ballot, either way the moment has passed. The risk of strike action this side of Christmas can safely be said to be zero. The granting of the injunction means that shopping orders that are placed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday should now arrive as scheduled. Christmas cards can be sent and postal votes returned with confidence.

Shopping orders placed on Black Friday should now be delivered. Credit: PA