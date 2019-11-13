Prince’s Foundation collaborates on luxury clothing collection

The Prince of Wales’s charity The Prince’s Foundation is collaborating with global online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter to create a luxury capsule menswear and womenswear collection.

The Modern Artisan project is giving students from the UK and Italy the chance to design and craft the sustainable line of outfits as part of a new textiles skills training initiative.

Launching next year, the collection will be sold across all four of the firm’s brands – Yoox, Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet – with profits donated to The Prince’s Foundation.

Six Italian students from Politecnico di Milano will design the collection, while The Prince’s Foundation will work with six graduates from the UK, who will take part in a specially designed four-month training course in luxury small batch production skills at Dumfries House in Scotland.

Charles was pictured with the students at Dumfries House and Yoox Net-A-Porter chairman Federico Marchetti to mark the unveiling of the concept.