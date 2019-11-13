Students from mainland China leave Hong Kong after more unrest

Students burn a train inside the Chinese University MTR station in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

Students from mainland China have been helped to leave Hong Kong after college campuses because the latest battleground in the region's five-month spiral into chaos. Marine police used a boat to help a group of mainland students leave the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Wednesday. It is also thought students from Taiwan, Denmark and Norway have been moved or urged to leave their campuses.

Authorities announced that primary and secondary school classes would be suspended on Thursday as clashes turn increasingly violent. The protests have taken on a strong anti-China position, with radical demonstrators trashing branches of mainland banks, offices of China’s official Xinhua News Agency and restaurant chains whose owners support the Beijing government. Hong Kong is part of China but has its own legal system and greater freedoms than the mainland. The protesters say those freedoms are under threat from a city government that is beholden to Beijing. China says the protesters are rioters who want to break away from Chinese rule.

Students pass by pro-democracy protesters as they leave the Chinese University of Hong Kong Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

For the third day in a row, protesters widely disrupted train services, blocked streets and rallied in the central business district. They hunkered down for possible clashes with police at university campuses. The Technical University of Denmark urged 36 students in Hong Kong to return home, saying “some of our students have been forced to move from their dormitories because they were put on fire”. Norwegian student Elina Neverdal Hjoennevaag told her country’s broadcaster NRK that students are being sent to a hotel, adding: “I don’t really know what is happening. I must pack.” Mainland students have said in online posts that they are being targeted by protesters who have broken into their dormitories, spray-painted insults on walls and banged on their doors, the Beijing Evening News reported.

A woman walks past an intersection scattered with bricks and barricades set by pro-democracy protesters outside the Hong Kong Baptist University Credit: Vincent Yu/AP