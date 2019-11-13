William to mark 50th anniversary of youth homeless charity Centrepoint

The Duke of Cambridge will join music stars Rita Ora and Duran Duran at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of a leading youth homeless charity.

William will officially open Centrepoint’s new apprenticeship accommodation and meet its residents on Wednesday before attending the charity’s anniversary gala that evening.

The duke will meet young people who have been supported by the charity and give a speech at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala in north-west London, which will also feature performances by Duran Duran and Rita Ora.

The gala aims to promote the achievements of people supported by Centrepoint, highlight the issues they face, and encourage supporters to help change the story for homeless young people, the charity said.