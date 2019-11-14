15-year-old boy charged with murder over Milton Keynes stabbings

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of two teenagers at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were fatally stabbed by masked attackers at a private party in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on October 19.

The teenager was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

He will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Two other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Ryan Brown, 23, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were also stabbed in the October attack and left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other people have already been charged in relation to the incident.

Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed address, Charlie Chandler, 21, from Bletchley, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age are accused of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The three previously charged suspects have been remanded in custody and will appear at Luton Crown Court in January 2020.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on October 26 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has since been released under investigation.