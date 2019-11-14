Why the immigration issue remains an election minefield

Arguably, immigration was at the heart of the referendum campaign in 2016.

David Cameron's decision to have a vote on EU membership came after years of pressure on parties to deal with what was regarded as an 'influx' of EU immigrants, especially from Eastern European accession countries.

The UK was one of three countries which opened its borders straight away to workers from the new member states.

With this election fuelled by the Brexit crisis, it's no surprise that immigration policy remains high on the campaign agenda.

Being 'soft' on immigration is seen as a vote loser. Today, the Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that a Tory government will reduce "immigration overall" to the UK.

"We will reduce immigration overall while being more open and flexible to the highly skilled people we need, such as scientists and doctors," she said.

"This can only happen if people vote for a Conservative majority government so we can leave the EU with a deal.

She claimed there would be a "surge" in immigration under a Labour government, which would put a huge strain on the NHS and other public services.