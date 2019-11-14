- ITV Report
Nigel Farage claims No. 10 insiders 'offered inducements' to get Brexit Party candidates to stand aside
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has accused Number 10 insiders of offering bribes and inducements to try to persuade candidates not to run against Tory Party hopefuls.
Mr Farage said people inside Downing Street had been "ringing our candidates promising them jobs and Christmas baubles if they don't stand".
He told ITV News: "If that's not political corruption, I don't know what is."
Mr Farage also claimed other Brexit Party candidates had been abused and intimidated.
Mr Farage has previously claimed he was offered - and turned down - a peerage if he would pull his Brexit Party out of tight Tory target seats.
When asked about Mr Farage's claims that jobs were offered to candidates and peerages to senior figures in the Brexit Party, the Conservative Party said no jobs or peerages had been offered.
Mr Farage added: "There's something absolutely rotten at the heart of British politics... it's about power, I suppose.
"But the fact you've got power doesn't mean you should abuse it and Number 10 did today."
He added that he did not believe Boris Johnson was involved.
Mr Farage said most candidates had resisted any attempts to dissuade them from standing, although it was confirmed prominent Brexit Party MEP Rupert Lowe will not contest Dudley North as the 4pm deadline for General Election candidate nominations passed.
The former Southampton FC chairman’s decision comes on the eve of a visit to the town by Mr Farage, who had been expected to lend Mr Lowe his backing.
Mr Lowe was elected as one of three West Midlands Brexit Party MEPs earlier this year as the party won more than 500,000 votes across the region.
There is no suggestion he had been offered any inducement not to run.
He tweeted: “I am putting country before party as it is highly conceivable my candidacy could allow Corbyn’s Momentum candidate to win.
“They are simply not fit to govern.”
In a post on his social media platforms coinciding with the 4pm deadline, Mr Lowe added: “I believe that if the Labour Party were to be elected in the forthcoming election Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell with Momentum behind them will devastate Britain and destroy all that decent people have achieved through their hard work and enterprise.
“They are simply not fit to govern and Momentum is the most sinister development in recent British politics, mirroring the beginnings of the Communist Party in the USSR.”
In a message addressed at local voters, Mr Lowe said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the people of Dudley North.
“Unlike many other areas of the Southern metropolitan elite, they still have a proud, traditional, cohesive local community which they should cherish and protect.”
Then-Labour MP Ian Austin triumphed over the Tories in Dudley North in the 2017 General Election by a margin of just 22 votes.