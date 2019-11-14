Nigel Farage claims No. 10 insiders 'offered inducements' to get Brexit Party candidates to stand aside

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has accused Number 10 insiders of offering bribes and inducements to try to persuade candidates not to run against Tory Party hopefuls.

Mr Farage said people inside Downing Street had been "ringing our candidates promising them jobs and Christmas baubles if they don't stand".

He told ITV News: "If that's not political corruption, I don't know what is."

Mr Farage also claimed other Brexit Party candidates had been abused and intimidated.

Mr Farage has previously claimed he was offered - and turned down - a peerage if he would pull his Brexit Party out of tight Tory target seats.

When asked about Mr Farage's claims that jobs were offered to candidates and peerages to senior figures in the Brexit Party, the Conservative Party said no jobs or peerages had been offered.