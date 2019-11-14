Confusion in Scotland over Labour's policy on indyref2
It seemed for a brief moment during a visit to Glasgow that Jeremy Corbyn had made a key decision on a second Scottish independence referendum.
There wouldn’t be one during the first term of a Labour government, he told me.
The SNP weren’t going to like that but it might have helped him fend off accusations from the Conservatives that a vote for Labour was a vote for two referendums next year, one on EU membership, the other in Scotland.
But there was one problem.
Apparently, his aides told me, a referendum in Scotland might happen if the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood elections in 2021.
Interviewed by other journalists, Mr Corbyn too changed tack suggesting there’d be no referendum in the early years of a Labour government.
He blamed journalists for the confusion.
The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon thought differently - apparently ruling out supporting a Labour government at Westminster.
The Scottish Conservatives accused Mr Corbyn of being incoherent.
Either way, it’s the kind of muddle Labour could well do to avoid.