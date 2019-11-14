Advertisement

Confusion in Scotland over Labour's policy on indyref2

Libby Wiener Political Correspondent
Jeremy Corbyn is hoping Richard Leonard, the leader of Scottish Labour, can help him win seats north of the border. Credit: PA

It seemed for a brief moment during a visit to Glasgow that Jeremy Corbyn had made a key decision on a second Scottish independence referendum.

There wouldn’t be one during the first term of a Labour government, he told me.

The SNP weren’t going to like that but it might have helped him fend off accusations from the Conservatives that a vote for Labour was a vote for two referendums next year, one on EU membership, the other in Scotland.

But there was one problem.

Apparently, his aides told me, a referendum in Scotland might happen if the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood elections in 2021.

Interviewed by other journalists, Mr Corbyn too changed tack suggesting there’d be no referendum in the early years of a Labour government.

He blamed journalists for the confusion.

The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon thought differently - apparently ruling out supporting a Labour government at Westminster.

The Scottish Conservatives accused Mr Corbyn of being incoherent.

Either way, it’s the kind of muddle Labour could well do to avoid.