Confusion in Scotland over Labour's policy on indyref2

It seemed for a brief moment during a visit to Glasgow that Jeremy Corbyn had made a key decision on a second Scottish independence referendum.

There wouldn’t be one during the first term of a Labour government, he told me.

The SNP weren’t going to like that but it might have helped him fend off accusations from the Conservatives that a vote for Labour was a vote for two referendums next year, one on EU membership, the other in Scotland.

But there was one problem.

Apparently, his aides told me, a referendum in Scotland might happen if the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood elections in 2021.