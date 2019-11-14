Equal pay remains a distant dream, study suggests

Unlawful wage discrimination may be more widespread than previously feared, as equal pay remains a “distant dream” for many women, a new study suggests. The Fawcett Society said three out of five women either don’t know what their male colleagues earn, or believe they are paid less for doing the same job. Only two out of five of 1,000 women surveyed for the campaign group said they knew they were being paid the same as male colleagues. The report was published to mark Equal Pay Day – when women are said to effectively start to work for free for the rest of the year because of the gender pay gap.

Two thirds of women polled said finding out they were paid less than men had a detrimental impact on how they feel about their employer, with some wanting to look for another job. The survey also suggested that around two out of five women felt undervalued, angry and upset, with fewer than one in four saying they understood why there was a pay difference. Sam Smethers, Fawcett Society chief executive, said: “Nearly 50 years on from the Equal Pay Act, equal pay for equal work is still a distant dream for many women. Pay secrecy means women cannot know if they are being paid equally and fairly. “Even if they do suspect a man is earning more it is almost impossible to do anything about it. This is why we are calling for a change in the law. Women need an enforceable right to know what their colleagues earn so that they can challenge unequal pay. “Men can help by simply telling their female colleagues what they earn. It really is that simple. “This is about much more than money. Women have told us they felt furious, devastated, exploited and undervalued. Pay discrimination has a significant negative impact on how they feel about their employer.

