Excitable Edgar the star of joint John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas ad

An exuberant young dragon called Edgar who almost derails festivities in his fire-breathing excitement is the star of John Lewis’s first joint Christmas campaign with Waitrose. The eagerly anticipated ad is a return to familiar territory for John Lewis, which ended a decade of heart-warming tearjerkers featuring loveable animals and charming children last year with a star turn from Sir Elton John. Excitable Edgar is set to a recording of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling by Dan Smith from the band Bastille, and was filmed over two weeks in Budapest with an extras cast of around 100 people.

Excitable Edgar Credit: John Lewis and Waitrose/PA

It follows Edgar as his excitement about festivities in his village sees him accidentally melting the ice-rink, reducing a snowman to a puddle and setting fire to a Christmas tree as his anxious friend Ava looks on. Edgar finally shuts himself away in despair, but Ava encourages him to rejoin the village with the gift of a Christmas pudding, which allows him to put his fire to perfect use. The ad’s creators said they were struggling to come up with the “perfect ending” until the idea of involving Waitrose led to the Christmas pudding finale. As in previous years, the ad encourages engagement with a good cause. This year it is food poverty charity FareShare, with “feasts” to be held in John Lewis shops and community venues ahead of Christmas. A full range of Edgar merchandise is available, including a £15 cuddly toy, a Waitrose & Partners No.1 12 Months Matured Christmas Pudding for £8, as well as Waitrose Edgar cupcakes, ‘Chocolate Edgars’ and a £1.50 gingerbread biscuit.

‘Excitable Edgar’ and Ava, who star in the Christmas campaign Credit: John Lewis and Waitrose/PA