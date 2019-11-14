Hospital waiting times hit new high as one in six A&E patients face four-hour delay in getting seen

One in six patients waited longer than four hours in A&E in England during October - the worst-ever performance since a target was introduced in 2004, according to new data.

Just 83.6% of patients arriving at A&E were treated or admitted in four hours, according to the figures from NHS England.

Nuffield Trust chief economist, Professor John Appleby, said: "These figures show the next Government will immediately be faced with one of the bleakest winters in the NHS's history.

"We have many months to go until seasonal pressures really hit the NHS, but October has already seen an unprecedented slump with performance against the main A&E target worse than ever.

"The health service is seeing far more patients, yet one in six is now waiting more than four hours in A&E. If the usual trends continue after Christmas, that would head towards one in five."