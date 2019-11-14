- ITV Report
Hospital waiting times hit new high as one in six A&E patients face four-hour delay in getting seen
One in six patients waited longer than four hours in A&E in England during October - the worst-ever performance since a target was introduced in 2004, according to new data.
Just 83.6% of patients arriving at A&E were treated or admitted in four hours, according to the figures from NHS England.
Nuffield Trust chief economist, Professor John Appleby, said: "These figures show the next Government will immediately be faced with one of the bleakest winters in the NHS's history.
"We have many months to go until seasonal pressures really hit the NHS, but October has already seen an unprecedented slump with performance against the main A&E target worse than ever.
"The health service is seeing far more patients, yet one in six is now waiting more than four hours in A&E. If the usual trends continue after Christmas, that would head towards one in five."
Prof Appleby said the number of people waiting on trolleys in corridors because no beds are available has already hit 80,000 - and that figure could rise to 100,000 when the depths of winter are reached in January.
Labour - which unveiled its NHS spending plans on Wednesday - seized on the figures to attack the Conservative government.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "The Conservatives have ushered in the worst NHS crisis on record.
"Under Boris Johnson the NHS is in crisis and we're heading for a winter of abject misery for patients."
He added: "Our A&Es are overwhelmed, more so than ever. In every community there's an ever growing queue of people waiting for treatment.
"The Tories spent a decade cutting over 15,000 beds. Now they should apologise to every patient languishing on a trolley and waiting longer for treatment."
The Government has yet to react to the new figures.