How holograms could be the future of medicine, advertising and entertainment

It's not physics. It's magic.

Or at least, that's what you can't avoid thinking when you first walk up to the Multimodal Acoustic Trap Display in the corner of a lab at the University of Sussex.

Switch on the darkened box and a polystyrene bead instantly levitates in mid air and hovers as static as if it's glued in place. Gesture with your finger and it follows you around. Another gesture and the bead oscillates so rapidly that LED light bouncing off it produces a 3D hologram-like image floating in space.

A crudely drawn but very "real" butterfly flaps in front of my nose. I can reach around it even cup it in my hands -- provided I leave enough of a gap to let the sound waves get through.

"It's not magic, it's ultrasound," insists its co-inventor Dr Diego Martinez Plasencia.

A bank of tiny speakers above and below the bead blast it with ultrasonic sound waves. We can't hear them, but they are powerful enough to levitate and then manipulate the bead or other lightweight objects like droplets of liquid.