Conservatives vow to reduce 'immigration overall' after Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the Tories will end free movement of people from the EU on January 1 2021 if they get their Brexit deal through. Credit: PA

The Conservatives said they will reduce "immigration overall" into the UK after Brexit if they win the general election. Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the Tories will end free movement of people from the EU on January 1 2021 if they get their Brexit deal through by January 31. Ms Patel took aim at Labour's "open borders" policy, saying immigration would "surge" if Jeremy Corbyn became prime minister. But Labour said the Conservatives' claim was the latest from the Tories “make-believe research department”.

The Conservatives said they will reduce 'immigration overall' into the UK after Brexit if they win the general election. Credit: PA

However, ministers also made clear that they were abandoning the party's long-standing commitment to get net migration down below 100,000 a year - a target they have never met. Security Minister Brandon Lewis told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We are not setting some arbitrary target. "We want to introduce a new points-based system that is fair and equal to the entire world. That gives us control and we can then see immigration being reduced." The Conservatives they have laid out plans for an Australian "points-based" system, based on skills and other factors, to determine whether EU or non-EU migrants can come to the UK. Ms Patel said in a statement released by the party: "We will reduce immigration overall while being more open and flexible to the highly skilled people we need, such as scientists and doctors. "This can only happen if people vote for a Conservative majority government so we can leave the EU with a deal." Ms Patel added: “Under Corbyn’s Labour, immigration would surge and put huge strain on schools and our NHS. “Jeremy Corbyn has no credible plan for how to deal with the consequences of his open borders policy.

Priti Patel criticised Labour's immigration policy. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

“The biggest risk to our NHS is Corbyn’s plans for uncontrolled and unlimited immigration, forever.” According to research by the Conservatives, extending free movement to the rest of the world would result in average net immigration to the UK of 840,000 a year over the next 10 years. “This is equivalent to the combined populations of Manchester and Newcastle moving to the UK every single year,” the Tories said. “This means that levels of net migration would more than treble if Labour introduced their proposals for completely open borders.” The Tories added the analysis is “deliberately cautious and is likely to provide a significant underestimate of net inflows from non-EEA countries under Labour’s plans”. The party also said maintaining free movement with existing EEA members would result in average net immigration to the UK of 260,000 a year over the next decade. Labour has yet to outline its own policy, but shadow business minister Laura Pidcock said she would not be drawn into setting an "arbitrary figure". Meanwhile Diane Abbott, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “This is more fake news from the Conservative Party’s make-believe research department. “Unlike the Tories, we won’t scapegoat migrants or deport our own Windrush-generation citizens. “The damage done to our society has been through damaging Conservative cuts to our public services, not by EU nationals coming to work in them.”

Laura Pidcock said she would not be drawn into 'arbitary figures' on immigration. Credit: PA