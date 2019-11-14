‘Iron Man’ smashes jet suit world speed record

A test pilot has set a new world speed record by flying in a jet suit at 85.06mph alongside Brighton Pier.

“Iron Man” Richard Browning more than doubled his previous record of 32.02mph set in 2017 for the fastest speed in a body-controlled, jet engine-powered suit.

Mr Browning, the founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, which designs, builds and flies jet suits, said: “I’m really very pleased, very chuffed – it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, even in training.

“Having Brighton Pier there, flying by an iconic landmark was really special.