Labour pledges free, full-fibre broadband for all UK homes and businesses

Labour is pledging free broadband for all. Credit: PA

Labour is pledging fast and free full-fibre broadband to all homes and businesses in the UK, should it come to power at the General Elections. The party says it would nationalise part of BT and introduce a tax on big technology companies, to cover the £20 billion cost. Jeremy Corbyn will make the announcement in Lancaster on Friday and describe the new free public service as central to Labour’s plans to transform the country and economy, bringing communities together in an “inclusive and connected society”. The Conservatives branded Labour's pledge a "fantasy".

Labour said its broadband plan would save the average person £30.30 a month Credit: PA

The party said the multibillion-pound plan will put an end to patchy and slow coverage, and will boost 5G connectivity across the country. The rollout would begin with communities that have the worst broadband access, including rural and remote communities and some inner city-areas, followed by towns and smaller centres, then by areas currently well served by superfast or ultrafast broadband. Labour said it will be paid for through the party’s Green Transformation fund and taxing corporations such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, adding it will save the average person £30.30 a month. They said there would be a one-off capital cost to rollout the full-fibre network of £15.3 billion, in addition to the Government’s existing and not yet spent £5 billion commitment. ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills said Labour's announcement could leave other broadband providers struggling to compete, should the free roll out go ahead.

The party will also announce plans for a new Charter of Digital Rights, describing it as “the strongest protection of data and online rights ever enacted”. They said they will consult on its contents, which could include powers for individuals and collectives to challenge algorithmic injustice, powers for individuals and collectives to prevent the use of digital infrastructure for surveillance, and rights for individuals to protect access to and ownership of their data.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will make the broadband announcement on Friday. Credit: PA

In a speech on Friday, Mr Corbyn will say: “A new public service delivering the fastest broadband free to everyone is at the heart of Labour’s plans to transform the future of our economy and society. “The internet has become such a central part of our lives. It opens up opportunities for work, creativity, entertainment and friendship. “What was once a luxury is now an essential utility.” He will add: “That’s why full-fibre broadband must be a public service, bringing communities together, with equal access, in an inclusive and connected society. “It’s time to make the very fastest full-fibre broadband free to everybody, in every home in every corner of our country. “Making it free and available to all will open up opportunities for everybody, at the cutting edge of social and economic change. “By creating British Broadband as a public service, we will lead the world in using public investment to transform our country, reduce people’s monthly bills, boost our economy and improve people’s quality of life.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will describe the plan as ‘public ownership for the future’ Credit: Jacob King/PA