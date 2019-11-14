- ITV Report
Man arrested after axe gang robs royal fashion designer's £25,000 Rolex watch
A man has been been arrested after a royal fashion designer had her Rolex watch worth £25,000 stolen by an axe-wielding moped gang.
Amanda Wakeley, whose creations are worn by the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge, as well as actresses Kate Winslet and Angelina Jolie, was threatened before her watch was stolen by the muggers in Chelsea Harbour, west London.
The assailants pounced as Ms Wakeley was examining her cars flat tyres on Wednesday morning after they had been slashed.
The thieves took off with the 57-year-old’s £25,000 Rolex watch, leaving her shocked but unhurt, according to her partner and financial PR adviser, Hugh Morrison.
“The police have been amazing, but say that this happens five to six times every day in (Kensington and Chelsea) and have asked us to share this,” Mr Morrison said in a social media post.
“There were a lot of witnesses and police feel that the culprits will be caught. In the meantime, Amanda just wants to share her experience and hopes that everyone stays safe.”
Mr Morrison shared a photograph of the alleged muggers, one of whom wore a blue helmet.
The Met confirmed on Thursday morning that a 28-year-old man had been arrested late on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and is in custody.
Inquiries are ongoing, a spokesman said.
Statistics show moped crimes have halved in London since the Metropolitan Police launched Operation Venice to counteract the problem.
There were 23,986 crimes in which mopeds, scooters or motorbikes were used to carry out an offence in 2017-18, but this dropped to 11,390 in 2018-19, The Times newspaper reported.