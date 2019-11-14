Man arrested after axe gang robs royal fashion designer's £25,000 Rolex watch

Amanda Wakeley was threatened by a gang on mopeds in Chelsea. Credit: PA

A man has been been arrested after a royal fashion designer had her Rolex watch worth £25,000 stolen by an axe-wielding moped gang. Amanda Wakeley, whose creations are worn by the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge, as well as actresses Kate Winslet and Angelina Jolie, was threatened before her watch was stolen by the muggers in Chelsea Harbour, west London.

The assailants pounced as Ms Wakeley was examining her cars flat tyres on Wednesday morning after they had been slashed. The thieves took off with the 57-year-old’s £25,000 Rolex watch, leaving her shocked but unhurt, according to her partner and financial PR adviser, Hugh Morrison.

“The police have been amazing, but say that this happens five to six times every day in (Kensington and Chelsea) and have asked us to share this,” Mr Morrison said in a social media post. “There were a lot of witnesses and police feel that the culprits will be caught. In the meantime, Amanda just wants to share her experience and hopes that everyone stays safe.”

