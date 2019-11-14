More flooding expected as wild weather continues with yellow warnings for rain, snow and ice

Residents of South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being warned to remain vigilant as more rain is expected in flood-hit areas on Thursday.

As the Met Office issued several alerts for ice, rain and snow across the nation, the Environment Agency (EA) sounded another warning that Britain’s flooding was far from over.

“Heavy rain is expected on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend which could lead to further flooding for communities in South Yorkshire around the Lower River Don,” the EA’s flood duty manager Kate Marks said in a statement.

“Parts of Lincolnshire and the Midlands could also be affected by rain falling on already saturated ground over Thursday and Friday, as well as other parts of England as rain crosses the country from west to east.

“It’s really important that impacted communities remain vigilant and take steps to prepare for flooding by checking their flood risk regularly and making plans to stay safe.”