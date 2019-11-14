More than quarter of Britons hate clothes shopping in stores – poll

More than a quarter (29%) do not feel confident when buying clothes, and 26% say they hate in-store shopping as a result.

More than half of Britons (57%) never reach the point where they feel confident about their body image, the poll for the Fashion Retail Academy school suggests.

More than a quarter of Britons say they hate shopping for clothes in stores because it knocks their body confidence, according to a survey.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Of those surveyed, 33% of 18 to 24-year-olds said they were body confident, falling to 32% for 25 to 34-year-olds.

The figure rises again to 33% for 35 to 44-year-olds, falls to 30% for 45 to 54-year-olds and then peaks at 43% for those aged 55 and over.

The Fashion Retail Academy suggested that the lack of body confidence in the UK could be due to the rise of social media fashion adverts “which are filling our screens with non representative body types”.

The school’s principal and chief executive, Lee Lucas, said: “Living in the digital age, in which the airbrush is used a little too liberally, it is easy to see why people feel self conscious about their body image. Consumers are being constantly bombarded with unrealistic images of the human form.

“However, people should not shy away from shopping in-store, where there are stylists and personal shoppers in the majority of shops now who can help you find styles to suit your body shape.

“Fashion brands and shops have already started to adapt to body consciousness, with adverts starring models of all shapes, styles and sizes.

“Shopping for clothes should be an exercise in boosting body confidence, not knocking it.”

– OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people online between August 23-28.