Mystery deepens over teststerone package delivered to British Cycling HQ

A senior member of British Cycling’s management team during the glory years painted a picture during a hearing of an organisation that, along with Team Sky, put medals ahead of athlete welfare.

The revelations came as Dr Richard Freeman’s medical tribunal heard how mystery still surrounds the package of testosterone delivered to the Manchester Velodrome in 2011.

Dr Steve Peters, head of medicine at the time admitted he did not believe it was, as Freeman says, for former coach Shane Sutton.

"My relationship with Shane was up and down but he’s an open book.

"Shane himself came to me many times; I just didn’t understand why he didn’t want to confide in me.

"It didn’t add up."

He later said: "I feel I’m trying to solve the crime here.

"I’ve got a man who’s lied to me and another man who’s untrustworthy."