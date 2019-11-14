Nigel Farage: 'Extraordinary... levels of abuse and intimidation' suffered by Brexit Party candidates like Venezuela

Nigel Farage has told of the "extraordinary... levels of abuse and intimidation" Brexit Party candidates are suffering, comparing it to the situation in Venezuela.

Also on Thursday, Mr Farage insisted the Brexit Party will not stand-aside for Labour Leave candidates in any seats.

Speaking to voters in Hull, the 55-year-old said his party will "fight Labour in every seat in this country, be in no doubt".

He also confirmed that he will not stand down any more candidates to help the Tories win a majority in the General Election, with hours to go before the 4pm deadline for candidates to register.

In an interview with ITV News, the 55-year-old also condemned the level of abuse against Brexit Party candidates, comparing it to Venezuela, where in recent months thousands of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets over food shortages and claims of corruption, and hundreds have been injured.

Mr Farage told Correspondent Emma Murphy: "The levels of abuse and intimidation that candidates are coming under is just extraordinary, you'd have thought this is Venezuela, not the 21st Century democracy in the United Kingdom."