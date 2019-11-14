Qantas to test direct flight from London to Sydney

Qantas is set to try a new ultra-long haul flight from London to Sydney as part of a trial for a potential commercial route.

The test flight, as part of Qantas’s Project Sunrise, will see a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner carry just 40 people – including crew – to the other side of the world in approximately 19 hours.

The flight was scheduled to leave London at 6am on Thursday, local time, and arrive into Sydney around lunch time on Friday, a Qantas spokesman said.

A Dreamliner can usually carry between 230 and 300 people depending on its interior set-up.

Currently it is impossible to fly a plane at full capacity of both passengers and cargo from cities on the east coast of Australia to London without stopping to refuel.

It is possible to fly non-stop from London to the city of Perth in Western Australia as it is 1,600 miles closer.

Despite vowing to slash carbon emissions and reach net zero by 2050, the Australian airline is testing the viability of the London to Sydney route as a regular commercial flight.

The airline said all carbon emissions from Thursday’s take-off will be fully offset.