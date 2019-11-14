- ITV Report
'Several injured' after shooter opens fire in LA high school
Authorities say at five people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
The sheriff’s office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school and is now reportedly in custody.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that it had received two patients in a critical condition and that three more were en route.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.
Officers tweeted alerts to help students locate members of their family, however they said the situation is "still very active".
Resources have been dispatched from across California to assist local officers.
Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted: "LASD has a large response which includes SWAT. Our mission is to not only locate and arrest the suspect but protect others from harm. Please pray for the recovery of the victims and the safety of the responding deputies."
Police sources confirmed authorities are working with victims and witnesses to safely resolve the situation.
There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States of America since the start of 2019, set against a backdrop of calls for strong gun laws.