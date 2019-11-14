'Several injured' after shooter opens fire in LA high school

Authorities say at five people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Twitter deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school and is now reportedly in custody.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that it had received two patients in a critical condition and that three more were en route.