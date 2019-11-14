Students armed for battle with police at Hong Kong polytechnic university

Bricks are being laid down at Hong Kong polytechnic university to block police from firing tear gas and entering their place of study. It comes after some of the fiercest clashes occured where students hurled more than 400 firebombs at police on Tuesday. Students at the university have barricaded themselves in and have said they are prepared to fight the police. ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward describes what is happening on the ground at the university.

ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward in front of the barricades at the at Hong Kong polytechnic university. Credit: ITV News

She said: "We are here at the Hong Kong polytechnic university where as you can see students are preparing and planning. "They have barricaded themselves into this university, creating a fortress of their campus. "We have seen clashes here from 7am this morning, police are firing teargas around the outskirts and that is why they are been creating these defenses from anything they can kind."

A protester tries to pour water on a fire burning amid debris placed to block a road leading to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong. Credit: AP