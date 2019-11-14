SUVs could offset benefits from electric cars – report

Experts are warning that the continued popularity of SUVs could offset any benefits gained from electric cars.

In its annual World Energy Outlook, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that if the popularity of SUVs continued to rise in line with recent trends this could add another two million barrels of oil a day to its 2040 oil demand projection.

The IEA said that in a scenario based on countries’ stated intentions, targets and existing measures, the rises in greenhouse gases slow but do not peak before 2040.

But a scenario which delivers sharp emissions cuts and meets the goals of curbing rising temperatures would need rapid and widespread changes across all parts of the energy system, the report added.