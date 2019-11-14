'The end of the road': Floods and election heckles make front pages Credit: The Daily Telegraph

Political developments dominate the nation’s front pages on Thursday. The Times says the Labour Party has been split over proposals for a four-day week for NHS staff.

The Daily Express reports on Boris Johnson’s promise that his Brexit deal will “unleash Britain’s potential”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Tories and Nigel Farage are in negotiations about what to do in 40 marginal seats, after the Brexit Party withdrew from Conservative-held seats earlier this week.

The i leads with the story of Andrew Griffiths, who’s been replaced as the Tory candidate in the seat of Burton by his estranged wife after a sexting scandal.

Metro leads with stories about the heckling of both Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn as they campaigned on Wednesday.

The Guardian leads with a union boss calling on Labour to curb free movement of workers if it wins power.

And the Daily Mail says there’s fury over Mr Corbyn saying Isis leader Abu-Bakr Al-Baghdadi should only have been arrested rather than killed by US forces.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror brings a special report about global warming.

Similarly, The Independent leads on the impact of climate change on children.

The Sun carries a report that child killer Ian Huntley has been involved in altercations with his prison guards that have led to him spending time in solitary confinement.

And the Financial Times leads with a report that health websites which are sharing personal medical data with advertising groups.