UK weather: Cold day for all with scattered showers

It will be a wet start across Wales and central parts of England with heavy rain and some hill snow, mainly above 200m. The rain will be persistent in these areas, pivoting to affect parts of southwest England and Yorkshire as the day progresses.

To the south of this, after a gloomy morning it will turn a little brighter but expected some heavy showers.

To the north it will be sunny with scattered showers affecting some coastal areas, and these will be wintry over any mountains in Scotland.

It will be a cold day for all, with temperatures feeling particularly chilly under the cloud, rain and breeze. Top temperatures will reach around 9 Celsius (48 F).