Will Nigel Farage help the Conservatives smash through Labour's red wall?

Will Nigel Farage's Brexit Party stand aside in Tory target seats? Credit: PA

At 4pm today we’ll learn whether Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will stand down his candidates in Labour leave seats. After shutting up shop in Tory held seats on Monday, nothing he’s said this week would suggest he is about to give the Conservatives a free hit in Labour facing seats – including this morning’s Telegraph saying Farage was offered a Tory pact and rejected it - but let’s see. These seats are being called the Tories’s red wall - 50 seats that stretch from the Vale of Clwyd in Wales across to Great Grimsby on the east coast. The Tories really need these seats but Brexit Party candidates will suck some votes away: Brexit candidates acting a bit like an electric fence on top of the red wall... stopping the Tories from getting their hands on Labour leave heartlands.

For our Battleground series, we’re in Barrow in Furness, south of the Lake District. It had been Labour under John Woodcock but he was a former Brown aide on what was called the centre of the party but now is denounced as the old school neo-liberal right by the Corbynista movement. Even so Woodcock won the seat again in the 2017 election as a ‘Labour Independent’. It was a wafer-thin victory for him: 22,592 versus the Conservative’s 22,383. Now he’s standing down so its ripe for the Conservative party: Tory target seat 9.

Corbyn critic John Woodcock is standing down from his seat in Barrow. Credit: PA

It voted heavily leave (58%) and the submarine dockyards dominate the town. With Labour’s leader a confirmed disarmament supporter, he's quite close to a nightmare for many of the people who rely on the dockyards for work (though there was a poll out this week suggesting British people, not Barrow people, are not far from Corbyn’s position: support for nuclear strikes was low.) In the 80s the area was Tory but even so, the Labour vote is strong here. What could go wrong? Here in Barrow on Tuesday a Conservative councillor Ged McGrath resigned from the Tories to contest the election for the Brexit Party. Unless he is withdrawn today that means he has made Barrow exactly the sort of place that should go Tory but might not because of Farage.

Boris Johnson will be targeting seats in north England. Credit: PA