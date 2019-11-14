Woman dies after being struck by a car in Co Clare

A woman has died after being struck by a car in Co Clare.

The 41-year-old was seriously injured in the incident on the N68 at Darragh, on the main Ennis to Kilrush road shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

She later died in hospital.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was unharmed.

Garda have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Forensic collision investigators are set to begin examining the crash site at first light on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.