Almost 150 flood warnings remain in place across Britain after more heavy rain fell last night.

While the Met Office is forecasting the rains to finally ease off today, heavy downpours overnight have increased the number of flood warnings in effect.

The Environment Agency (EA) has posted 147 current flood warnings – in which immediate action is required – with 145 in England and two in Wales.

There are also 174 flood alerts current, warning people to be prepared for possible flooding.

The warnings and alerts cover most of England.

They are in force across the south of the country from Cornwall to Kent, from Chester in the north-west to areas just north of Norwich and regions to the east of York, and most parts in between.